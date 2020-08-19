UrduPoint.com
Over 150 Law Enforcement Officers Injured During Protests In Belarus - Lukashenko's Aide

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Valery Belsky, an aide to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Wednesday that more than 150 law enforcement officers have been wounded during unauthorized rallies in Belarus since the start of the unrest.

"Stories about extremely poor detention conditions and unmotivated use of force were put on public display. Of course, this is unacceptable. But before blaming the law enforcement system and the state authorities, you need to thoroughly understand everything. And remember that more than 150 law enforcement officers were injured and maimed," Belsky said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.1 percent of the vote, according to official figures. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that key opposition contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is the true victor.

According to the Belarus Interior Ministry's data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released. Hundreds of others, including law enforcement officers, were injured, and two protesters died.

