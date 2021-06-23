Over 150 Medical Workers in Texas Dismissed Over Refusal to Get COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) At least 150 workers at a hospital in the US city of Houston have resigned or been dismissed over their refusal to comply with the requirement to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, citing the Houston Methodist medical facility chain spokesperson Patti Muck, a total of 153 medical personnel have left their positions in the facility by Monday. The spokesperson also noted that the hospital has some 25,000 workers, most of whom abided by the vaccination rules.

Earlier this month, over 170 employees at another facility in the chain filed a suit over their suspension from work without pay for refusal to vaccinate. In fact, 27 of them have already had their first dose of the vaccine administered. The Federal court dismissed the lawsuit. According to plaintiffs in the suit, the group of employees in the case intends to organize rallies against the company's policy.