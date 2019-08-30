UrduPoint.com
Over 150 Migrants Break Through Border Of Spanish Ceuta Enclave - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Over 150 undocumented migrants broke through the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday morning, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Over 150 undocumented migrants broke through the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Friday morning, media reported.

According to Spain's Europa Press news agency, the incident occurred at 7:20 a.m. local time (05:20 GMT) near the breakwater of the town of Benzu, where the 8.2-kilometer (5.

09-mile) border fence ends.

Five Civil Guard servicemen received minor injuries, but some of the migrants were more gravely injured.

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta in northern Africa, which are separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar, are popular transit points for sub-Saharan African migrants aiming to get asylum in the European Union.

