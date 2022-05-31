Over 150 Mined Bodies of Ukrainian Militants Found at Azovstal Plant - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian troops inspecting the Azovstal plant in Mariupol after the surrender of Ukrainian militants have found a van filled with 152 bodies piled up on top of explosives, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday, adding that all bodies will be handed to Kiev.

"During the inspection of the underground facilities in the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, where the surrendered Nazis of Ukrainian battalion Azov used to shelter, the Russian military discovered a refrigerator van. The van, whose cooling system was off, contained 152 bodies of Ukrainian militants and army soldiers," Konashenkov told a briefing.

On the bottom of the van under the bodies, there were four mines with a cumulative power enough to destroy all of them, Konashenkov said.

Moscow believes that Kiev ordered the Azov leaders to destroy the bodies in order to "save the political reputation of the Kiev regime and Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally" by eliminating the remains of Ukrainian fighters that otherwise could have been handed over to their relatives and reveal the true number of Ukrainian human loss in the conflict.

Russia will hand over the bodies to the Ukrainian side in the near future, Konashenkov said.

The spokesman recalled how the Azov leaders had publicly asked Zelenskyy before the surrender to receive the bodies of militants who died while holed up at the plant and to bury them in Kiev-controlled territories but received no response.

Mariupol came under the Russian control on April 21, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian militants sheltered at Azovstal. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agree to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on May 20, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.