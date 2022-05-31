UrduPoint.com

Over 150 Mined Bodies Of Ukrainian Militants Found At Azovstal Plant - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Over 150 Mined Bodies of Ukrainian Militants Found at Azovstal Plant - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian troops inspecting the Azovstal plant in Mariupol after the surrender of Ukrainian militants have found a van filled with 152 bodies piled up on top of explosives, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday, adding that all bodies will be handed to Kiev.

"During the inspection of the underground facilities in the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, where the surrendered Nazis of Ukrainian battalion Azov used to shelter, the Russian military discovered a refrigerator van. The van, whose cooling system was off, contained 152 bodies of Ukrainian militants and army soldiers," Konashenkov told a briefing.

On the bottom of the van under the bodies, there were four mines with a cumulative power enough to destroy all of them, Konashenkov said.

Moscow believes that Kiev ordered the Azov leaders to destroy the bodies in order to "save the political reputation of the Kiev regime and Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally" by eliminating the remains of Ukrainian fighters that otherwise could have been handed over to their relatives and reveal the true number of Ukrainian human loss in the conflict.

Russia will hand over the bodies to the Ukrainian side in the near future, Konashenkov said.

The spokesman recalled how the Azov leaders had publicly asked Zelenskyy before the surrender to receive the bodies of militants who died while holed up at the plant and to bury them in Kiev-controlled territories but received no response.

Mariupol came under the Russian control on April 21, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian militants sheltered at Azovstal. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agree to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on May 20, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.

Related Topics

Militants Army Russia Died Van Mariupol Kiev April May All From Top

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

40 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

40 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

49 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

40 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

40 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.