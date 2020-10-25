Over 150 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fatalities Recorded in Kazakhstan Over Past Day- Commission

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) SULTAN , October 25 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 152 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 110,402, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

"We have registered 152 new cases of the coronavirus infection," the commission said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by five to 1,820 people, while more than 105,000 people have recovered.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan reported 164 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities.

Kazakh health authorities are also keeping track of pneumonia cases with coronavirus-like symptoms ” the number of those has now reached 36,895, including 393 fatalities.