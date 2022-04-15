Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - Reports

Over 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli Police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, media reported, citing Palestinian Red Crescent

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Over 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli Police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, media reported, citing Palestinian Red Crescent.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Israeli police units raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in islam, where thousands of Palestinians performed a dawn prayer. The law enforcers opened fire with rubber bullets, launched noise bombs and disseminated tear gas. Video footage on social media also showed Palestinians throwing rocks at the police officers.

At least 152 Palestinians have been injured by rubber bullets and tear gas, while eight of them were admitted to intensive care, Palestinian Red Crescent said, as cited by Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

Israel Police clarified in a statement that the purpose of the forces' entry into the Temple Mount was to disperse a violent riot in the area, during which "stones were thrown and fireworks launched at police forces and towards the rear of the Western Wall."

For the last several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated. Since March 22, four attacks have claimed the lives of 14 people.