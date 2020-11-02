UrduPoint.com
Over 150 People Detained Across Belarus At Sunday Opposition Rallies - Viasna Center

Over 150 People Detained Across Belarus at Sunday Opposition Rallies - Viasna Center

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) More than 150 people were detained during Sunday unauthorized anti-government protests held across Belarus, the non-governmental human rights center Viasna reports.

According to the latest update on the center's website, 154 people have been taken in by police with a vast majority of the detentions having taken place in the capital city of Minsk.

The opposition's coordination council said on Sunday that one of its members, Denis Grotto, was detained in Minsk.

Earlier on Sunday, Natalia Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the Minsk police, told Sputnik that several people had been arrested for participating in an unauthorized mass event held in the city on Sunday. She added that police officers had fired warning shots "to prevent law-breaking.

" She did not comment on media reports that claimed police had fired rubber bullets at the ground in front of protesters.

Thousands of demonstrators reassembled into smaller groups after running into police in the center of Minsk and headed toward the city's eastern outskirts, according to Sunday reports from Belarusian media.

On Saturday, over 30 people were detained during opposition protests held across Belarus, according to the Viasna human rights center.

Opposition rallies have been held every weekend in Belarus since the disputed August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition declared that the results were fabricated and that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.

