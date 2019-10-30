UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 People Died From Dengue Fever In Malaysia In 2019 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Over 150 People Died From Dengue Fever in Malaysia in 2019 - Reports

As many as 154 people have died from dengue fever in 2019 in Malaysia, while almost 109,000 more were infected during the same period, media reported, citing the country's health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) As many as 154 people have died from dengue fever in 2019 in Malaysia, while almost 109,000 more were infected during the same period, media reported, citing the country's health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad.

As of October 26, the overall number of those who were infected in 2019 stands at 108,800 people, while the same figure for 2018 was 61,200, news Straits Times newspaper reported.

According to the health minister, the number of those who died from the virus rose to 154 in 2019, up from 104 the previous year, the media pointed out.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Malaysia currently did not have a vaccine against the fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can entail serious, potentially lethal health conditions. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. While children and elderly people are considered the most vulnerable to this infection, up to half of all lethal cases occur among adults aged 20 to 40.

Related Topics

Dengue Died Same Malaysia May October 2018 2019 Media All From Blood

Recent Stories

Neighbor fraudulently grabs widow's property

2 minutes ago

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

11 minutes ago

Provision of clean drinking water to Rawalakot top ..

13 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank headed for painful 2019 after Q3 los ..

4 minutes ago

Imports from India decrease over 39pc in 1st quart ..

4 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.