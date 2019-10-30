Over 150 People Died From Dengue Fever in Malaysia in 2019 - Reports

(@imziishan)

As many as 154 people have died from dengue fever in 2019 in Malaysia, while almost 109,000 more were infected during the same period, media reported, citing the country's health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) As many as 154 people have died from dengue fever in 2019 in Malaysia, while almost 109,000 more were infected during the same period, media reported, citing the country's health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad.

As of October 26, the overall number of those who were infected in 2019 stands at 108,800 people, while the same figure for 2018 was 61,200, news Straits Times newspaper reported.

According to the health minister, the number of those who died from the virus rose to 154 in 2019, up from 104 the previous year, the media pointed out.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Malaysia currently did not have a vaccine against the fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can entail serious, potentially lethal health conditions. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. While children and elderly people are considered the most vulnerable to this infection, up to half of all lethal cases occur among adults aged 20 to 40.