Over 150 People Injured in Monday Protests in Baghdad - Human Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) More than 150 people were injured and three more killed on Monday during the protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said.

"Three protesters were killed, more than 150 injured [both protesters and servicemen]," Ali Bayati, a member of the IHCHR, said in a statement.

Most Iraqi cities, primarily those in the Shia-populated regions, are on general strike, with key roads blocked.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and five other regions at some point.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi later promised in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. At the same time, Mahdi said that the government's resignation would throw the country into chaos. The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests broke out.