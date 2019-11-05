UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 People Injured In Monday Protests In Baghdad - Human Rights Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Over 150 People Injured in Monday Protests in Baghdad - Human Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) More than 150 people were injured and three more killed on Monday during the protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said.

"Three protesters were killed, more than 150 injured [both protesters and servicemen]," Ali Bayati, a member of the IHCHR, said in a statement.

Most Iraqi cities, primarily those in the Shia-populated regions, are on general strike, with key roads blocked.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and five other regions at some point.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi later promised in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. At the same time, Mahdi said that the government's resignation would throw the country into chaos. The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests broke out.

Related Topics

Election Injured Corruption Prime Minister Internet Iraq Baghdad Same October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

23 minutes ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

38 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

53 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

1 hour ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

2 hours ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.