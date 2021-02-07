Over 150 People Missing After Nanda Devi Glacier Broke In India's Uttarakhand - Reports
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) More than 150 people are feared missing in India's northern state of Uttarakhand after a part of Nanda Devi glacier broke off due to a massive flood on Sunday morning, national media reported.
According to the PTI news agency, citing the State Disaster Response Force, these people may have been directly affected while working at the Rishi Ganga power project site.