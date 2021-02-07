UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 People Missing After Nanda Devi Glacier Broke In India's Uttarakhand - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Over 150 People Missing After Nanda Devi Glacier Broke in India's Uttarakhand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) More than 150 people are feared missing in India's northern state of Uttarakhand after a part of Nanda Devi glacier broke off due to a massive flood on Sunday morning, national media reported.

According to the PTI news agency, citing the State Disaster Response Force, these people may have been directly affected while working at the Rishi Ganga power project site.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood SITE May Sunday Media

Recent Stories

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.