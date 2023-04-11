Close
Over 150 Pubs Closed In England, Wales In 2023 Due To High Energy Prices - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) More than 150 pubs have shut down since the beginning of 2023 in England and Wales due to soaring energy expenses, The Guardian reported on Tuesday citing a survey by the commercial property firm Altus Group.

According to the data, over the first quarter of the year 51 pub has been closed each month, or almost two pubs a day. This number far exceeds that of the previous year when an average of 32 pubs shut per month. Now, a total number of pubs in England and Wales including vacant places and those put up for rent is 39,634, The Guardian reported.

Speed of the shutdowns will only accelerate since the UK government's support with paying energy bills has significantly decreased in the beginning of April, the newspaper said.

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, an average energy bill for a year will grow by 18,400 Pounds ($22.9 thousand) by the end of 2023.

Over the past months, the UK government has addressed ways to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis caused by the sanction pressure on Russia bolstered by the US and Europe after the Ukraine conflict outbreak in February 2022. The UK authorities have spent considerable public funds in order to help millions of households cope with the consequences of the all-time high inflation.

