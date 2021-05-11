UrduPoint.com
Over 150 Rockets Targeting Israel Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) More than 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Monday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over 150 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since 6 pm today [15:00 GMT], May 10," IDF tweeted.

It separately added that dozens of missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Earlier in the day, Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, launched several missile attacks against Israel and warned that Israel had until 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

The airstrikes came following the escalation of tensions in East Jerusalem, as clashes between the Palestinian protesters and the Israeli police continued over the weekend and on Monday. According to the Red Crescent, 331 Palestinians were injured in the unrest on the Temple Mount.

