Over 150 Ukrainian Soldiers Laid Down Arms, Surrendered During Hostilities - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) More than 150 Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their arms and surrendered during Russia's operation in Ukraine, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"During the hostilities, more than 150 soldiers ...

laid down their arms and surrendered. In the area of the Zmiinyi Island, 82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian armed forces. At present, they are being asked to sign a refusal to participate in hostilities. They will be returned to their families soon," Konashenkov said.

