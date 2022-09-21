Over 150 Western Military Experts Located in Kiev - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Over 150 Western military experts are in Kiev, this is pretty much a military command, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The last group that arrived, both former military personnel and active military personnel, is 150 people. This is actually the entire command. The Western command in Kiev, which manages all these things, operations," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.