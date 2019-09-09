Over 1,500 British Airways Canceled Over Pilots Strike - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The British Airways company has canceled over 1,500 flights as a result of strikes of pilots scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, media reported Sunday.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the strikes will affect around 280,000 people and cost 80 million Pounds ($98.

2 million).

On August 23, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced that it called on its members to strike from September 9-10, and on September 27, following disputes over pay and perks cuts.

The company called on the passengers to stay home if their flight has been canceled.