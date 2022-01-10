Over 1,500 Brought To Justice In Kazakhstan For Emergency State Violation - Nur-Sultan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - More than 1,500 people have been brought to justice in Kazakhstan for violating the state of emergency, the presidential office said on Monday.
"In general, more than 1,500 people across the country were brought (to justice) for violating the state of emergency," the office said on a statement.