Over 1,500 Brought to Justice in Kazakhstan for Emergency State Violation - Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - More than 1,500 people have been brought to justice in Kazakhstan for violating the state of emergency, the presidential office said on Monday.

