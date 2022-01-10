UrduPoint.com

Over 1,500 Brought To Justice In Kazakhstan For Emergency State Violation - Nur-Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Over 1,500 Brought to Justice in Kazakhstan for Emergency State Violation - Nur-Sultan

More than 1,500 people have been brought to justice in Kazakhstan for violating the state of emergency, the presidential office said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - More than 1,500 people have been brought to justice in Kazakhstan for violating the state of emergency, the presidential office said on Monday.

"In general, more than 1,500 people across the country were brought (to justice) for violating the state of emergency," the office said on a statement.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman During Overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

12 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 people jabbed against COVID-19 at Pak ..

Over 100,000 people jabbed against COVID-19 at Pak-Afghan border

14 minutes ago
 Most Kazakh Airports Operating Normally, Except in ..

Most Kazakh Airports Operating Normally, Except in Almaty, Taldykorgan - Officia ..

6 minutes ago
 Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put ..

Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put N.Zealand on top

6 minutes ago
 OIC Welcomes the Launch of UN-facilitated Dialogue ..

OIC Welcomes the Launch of UN-facilitated Dialogue in Sudan

21 minutes ago
 Australian court rules Djokovic can remain the cou ..

Australian court rules Djokovic can remain the country

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.