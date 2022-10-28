Over 1,500 Houses Submerged by Floods in Indonesia - Reports

The flooding that hit Indonesia this week has spread to five major districts of the country, as a result of which 1,678 houses were inundated, Indonesian news media Detik reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The flooding that hit Indonesia this week has spread to five major districts of the country, as a result of which 1,678 houses were inundated, Indonesian news media Detik reported on Friday.

"At the moment, according to reports, 1,678 houses are flooded. It is likely that this number will grow," the head of Indonesia's disaster management agency Dulkahar said.

Dulkahar noted that the process of evacuating victims was still ongoing, while thousands of people have been evacuated since Thursday.

"There are two children, a brother and a sister, who died as a result of being swept away by the river flow," Dulkahar said, answering questions about possible victims.

According to the agency, the flooding was caused by the prolonged heavy downpour and the overflowing of Saleppa river, greatly affecting three Indonesian regions of Banggae, Banggae Timur and Pamboang.