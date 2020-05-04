Over 1,500 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Saudi Arabia in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 27,011 according to new data from the Health Ministry.

"Today, 1,552 new infections with the coronavirus were registered, the total number is 27,011, which demonstrates a continued daily increase of infection in the latest period," Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Abdelali said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus death toll stands at 184, with eight new deaths having been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in an interview with Al Arabiya tv on Saturday that the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic will reveal itself in the second quarter of this year.

Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia, as well as the world as a whole, will not return to what was before the coronavirus pandemic and there will be changes in economic processes.

Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Tariq Hammouri said on Sunday that his country was going to lift economic restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. According to the minister, transport restrictions within provinces will be lifted starting from next Sunday.

