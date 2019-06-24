UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,500 People Died From Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo Since Last August - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

Over 1,500 People Died From Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Since Last August - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) More than 1,500 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since last August, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The situation on Sunday, June 23, 2019: a total of 2,239 cases (2,145 confirmed and 94 probable), 1,506 deaths and 621 cured persons," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people having died and some 28,000 cases having been reported.

Related Topics

Africa World Twitter Died Democratic Republic Of The Congo June August Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

8 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

9 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

11 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

12 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.