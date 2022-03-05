UrduPoint.com

Over 1,500 People Injured, 1 Killed In Sandstorm In Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Over 1,500 People Injured, 1 Killed in Sandstorm in Baghdad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) More than 1,500 people have been hospitalized in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad with breathing difficulties due to a sandstorm, while one person has died, the Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported on Friday, citing medical data.

"Due to the dust storm, 1,536 people sought emergency care at Al-Rusafa district hospitals on Thursday complaining of breathing problems," head of Al-Rusafa health department Al Al-Muhammadawi was quoted as saying.

According to physicians, one person admitted in critical condition died as a result of complications. After medical assistance was provided, 1,506 patients were discharged from the hospitals, with 29 people in severe condition remaining under medical supervision.

Related Topics

Storm Died Baghdad From

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

26 minutes ago
 Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric ..

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

26 minutes ago
 NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt ..

NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

26 minutes ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

26 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meetin ..

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Top Di ..

26 minutes ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>