Over 1,500 People Injured, 1 Killed in Sandstorm in Baghdad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) More than 1,500 people have been hospitalized in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad with breathing difficulties due to a sandstorm, while one person has died, the Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported on Friday, citing medical data.

"Due to the dust storm, 1,536 people sought emergency care at Al-Rusafa district hospitals on Thursday complaining of breathing problems," head of Al-Rusafa health department Al Al-Muhammadawi was quoted as saying.

According to physicians, one person admitted in critical condition died as a result of complications. After medical assistance was provided, 1,506 patients were discharged from the hospitals, with 29 people in severe condition remaining under medical supervision.