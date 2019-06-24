Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,554 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 364 people ([including] 109 women and 185 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh [checkpoints], and 1,190 people ([including] 375 women and 607 children) from Jordan via the Nassib [checkpoint]," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that four internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.