Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,511 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including 403 people, among them 121 women and 205 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,108 people, among them 332 women and 565 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.9 hectares (7.1 acres) of land, destroying 29 explosive devices, it added.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration and internal displacement. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq.

