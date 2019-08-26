UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:33 PM

Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,526 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 418 people (including 125 women and 213 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 1,108 people (including 332 women and 565 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, four internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period.

The Russian servicemen have also delivered 750 humanitarian food packages to the residents of the city of Nawa, Daraa province.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of land in the settlements of Al Harah and Jasim, Daraa province, and the city of Duma, Damascus province. Twenty-four explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh Ambassador

5 minutes ago

Defense Day Cricket Tournament from Sep 6

20 seconds ago

The Infinix S4 makes jaw dropping sales following ..

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$59.67 barrel F ..

20 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) c ..

4 minutes ago

Poor arrangements at 'Land Record Center':Commisio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.