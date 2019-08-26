Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,526 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 418 people (including 125 women and 213 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 1,108 people (including 332 women and 565 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, four internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period.

The Russian servicemen have also delivered 750 humanitarian food packages to the residents of the city of Nawa, Daraa province.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of land in the settlements of Al Harah and Jasim, Daraa province, and the city of Duma, Damascus province. Twenty-four explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.