UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:28 PM

Over 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) More than 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,540 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 478 people, including 143 women and 243 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,062 people, including 319 women and 542 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 375,609 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

According to the center, the Syrian engineering units defused 33 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.2 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon July Women 2018 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

13.5mln saplings to be planted in LG organizations ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

UK Trade Association Worried by Almost 20% Decline ..

4 minutes ago

US, El Salvador pledge to work against irregular m ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Yet to Reach Final Agreement on Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Two of Pakistan's films to be screened at annual S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.