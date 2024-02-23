Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year

Over 15,000 Dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far in 2024 along with five deaths, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) said on Friday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Over 15,000 Dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far in 2024 along with five deaths, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) said on Friday.

According to the latest update by the NDCU, 10,417 cases were reported in January and 4,996 cases so far in February.

The Western Province accounts for the highest number of 5,275 cases, followed by the Northern Province with 3,657 cases.

Last year, a total of over 88,000 dengue cases were reported with a death toll of 57, according to the NDCU.