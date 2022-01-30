Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases Detected Daily in Palestinian Territories - Health Ministry

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Palestinian territories with over 4.5 million people register over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases every day, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra said Sunday.

"More than 15,000 coronavirus infections are registered daily in the Palestinian territories. Most cases are relating to the Omicron variant," the spokesman said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The state of emergency was first declared in March 2020, and has been extended every month since then.

Palestine launched vaccinations in July 2021, and over 31% of the population have been fully vaccinated so far. A total of 5,087 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been recorded in Palestine since the beginning of the pandemic.