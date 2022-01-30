UrduPoint.com

Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases Detected Daily In Palestinian Territories - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases Detected Daily in Palestinian Territories - Health Ministry

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Palestinian territories with over 4.5 million people register over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases every day, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra said Sunday.

"More than 15,000 coronavirus infections are registered daily in the Palestinian territories. Most cases are relating to the Omicron variant," the spokesman said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The state of emergency was first declared in March 2020, and has been extended every month since then.

Palestine launched vaccinations in July 2021, and over 31% of the population have been fully vaccinated so far. A total of 5,087 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been recorded in Palestine since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Palestine March July Sunday 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

17 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

17 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>