Over 15,000 People in Quarantine in Vietnam Over Da Nang Outbreak - State Media

Vietnam has put over 15,000 people in quarantine over the past days, after infections have been detected in the popular resort city of Da Nang and among those airlifted from abroad, the official VNA news agency reported on Tuesday

Of them, 322 have been isolated in hospitals, over 12,400 in quarantine centers and another 2,253 at their homes.

The outbreak in Da Nang, which is the first instance of local transmission to be detected in more than 100 days in Vietnam, was reported over the weekend. A total of 15 cases tied to this cluster have been recorded.

On Tuesday, no new infections have so far been registered. Health Ministry experts say that genome analysis has shown that the outbreak identified in Da Nang is a new type of COVID-19, which is more infectious.

The country immediately began evacuating tourists from the city, banned all domestic passenger flights to and from Da Nang as well as gatherings of more than two outside offices, schools, hospitals, and public places.

As of now, the country's coronavirus tally remains at 431. Public health authorities have so far confirmed no deaths from the disease.