UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 15,000 People In Quarantine In Vietnam Over Da Nang Outbreak - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Over 15,000 People in Quarantine in Vietnam Over Da Nang Outbreak - State Media

Vietnam has put over 15,000 people in quarantine over the past days, after infections have been detected in the popular resort city of Da Nang and among those airlifted from abroad, the official VNA news agency reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Vietnam has put over 15,000 people in quarantine over the past days, after infections have been detected in the popular resort city of Da Nang and among those airlifted from abroad, the official VNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Of them, 322 have been isolated in hospitals, over 12,400 in quarantine centers and another 2,253 at their homes.

The outbreak in Da Nang, which is the first instance of local transmission to be detected in more than 100 days in Vietnam, was reported over the weekend. A total of 15 cases tied to this cluster have been recorded.

On Tuesday, no new infections have so far been registered. Health Ministry experts say that genome analysis has shown that the outbreak identified in Da Nang is a new type of COVID-19, which is more infectious.

The country immediately began evacuating tourists from the city, banned all domestic passenger flights to and from Da Nang as well as gatherings of more than two outside offices, schools, hospitals, and public places.

As of now, the country's coronavirus tally remains at 431. Public health authorities have so far confirmed no deaths from the disease.

Related Topics

Da Nang Vietnam All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

11 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

44 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

44 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

59 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.