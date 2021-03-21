Over 15,000 Unaccompanied Children Held at US Border Facilities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) There are currently over 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children in US custody, 5,000 of them are being held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing, CBS news reports.

As of Saturday, a CBP tent holding facility in Texas and other "stations" along the US border with Mexico were housing 5,000 teenagers and children. Another 10,500 unaccompanied minors were being held at emergency facilities and shelters licensed by states, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed to CBS.

Unaccompanied migrant children are spending around 136 hours in CBP custody, which is far more than the legal 72-hour limit.

According to CBS, US border officials have been encountering more than 500 unaccompanied minors per day over the past 21 days.

Meanwhile CNN reports that there are over 5,000 unaccompanied children in CBP custody, more than 600 children have been in custody for more than 10 days.

The HHS is taking urgent steps to make more space to house unaccompanied minors arriving at the US southern border, an HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) spokesperson said in a Saturday statement.

A new facility is being opened for unaccompanied children in Texas and is expected to accommodate approximately 500 children with the potential to expand to 2,000.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier this week that the administration of US President Joe Biden has failed to provide safe and humane conditions at two recently-opened facilities in Texas that are holding migrant children.

HHS said that as of March 15 there are about 9,200 migrant children under the care of the US government.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended at the southern border in February, which is a substantial increase from the 5,858 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in January. At least 29,729 migrant children have been apprehended at the US-Mexico border in the period from October to February. Overall, 100,441 migrants were apprehended entering the United States illegally in the month of February.