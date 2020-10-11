UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths Now Confirmed In Brazil - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Over 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths Now Confirmed in Brazil - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil has surpassed 150,000 with more than 500 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, according to the country's government website.

A total of 26,749 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours and the country registered 559 new deaths from COVID-19 in that period.

The total number of confirmed cases in Brazil now stands at 5,082,637 while the total death toll is at 150,198. More than 4.4 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Earlier this week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 5 million.

About one month ago, Brazil reported a total of around 130,000 coronavirus fatalities.

Related Topics

Brazil From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, d ..

3 hours ago

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

4 hours ago

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

4 hours ago

Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a positi ..

4 hours ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

4 hours ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.