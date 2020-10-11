Over 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths Now Confirmed in Brazil - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil has surpassed 150,000 with more than 500 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, according to the country's government website.

A total of 26,749 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours and the country registered 559 new deaths from COVID-19 in that period.

The total number of confirmed cases in Brazil now stands at 5,082,637 while the total death toll is at 150,198. More than 4.4 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Earlier this week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 5 million.

About one month ago, Brazil reported a total of around 130,000 coronavirus fatalities.