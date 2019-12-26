Over 150,000 IDPs in Syria Move Closer to Turkish Border Due to Hostilities - Red Crescent

(@imziishan)

Over 150,000 internally displaced persons (IDP) in Syria have moved closer north to Turkey's border as a result of the escalating tensions in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Kerem Kinik, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik in an interview

"As a result of escalating hostilities in mainly southern parts of Idlib more than 150,000 people are forcibly displaced from Maaret al Numan and rural areas, moving further to northern parts of Idlib, close to Turkish border," Kinik said.

He added that the existing IDP camps in Idlib were already stretched over capacity and could not be expanded to accommodate new arrivals.�