Over 150,000 People Left Without Safe Water Supply In US City Of Jackson - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 08:29 PM

More than 150,000 people have been left without access to safe running water in Jackson, Mississippi, after the city's largest water treatment plant failed to operate, the New York Times reported on Tuesday

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement in which he stated that Jackson would not have reliable running water "at scale" until the treatment plant is fixed, the report said.

However, Reeves pointed out that it was uncertain how long it would take until the city could resume normal levels of water production, the report said.

The governor explained that the city's water treatment plant two Primary pumps had stopped working and the status of the backup pumps was unclear, the report said.

Officials have warned that water still flowing from faucets was likely untreated and unsafe to consume, the report also said.

While Jackson city officials said the water shortage would only last for a couple of days, state officials have warned that the system was nearing a breaking point, the report added.

The water system in Jackson has long been troubled by insufficient infrastructure and resources, leading to service disruptions and boil-water notices, according to the report.

