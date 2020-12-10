Over 150,000 Russians Already Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V - Gamaleya

Over 150,000 Russian residents have already received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Over 150,000 Russian residents have already received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"Over 150,000 residents of our country have already received the vaccine after it was put on the market. This is the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 than in any other country in the world," Gintsburg said on Russia-24 broadcaster.