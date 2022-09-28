UrduPoint.com

Over 150Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Distributed Worldwide - Developer

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Over 150Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Distributed Worldwide - Developer

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) More than 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, have already been distributed around the world, including in the home country, the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, said on Wednesday.

"To date, based on a huge pool of data, more than 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been produced and used in the world and in Russia. Huge safety and efficiency data base has been accumulated," Logunov said at the international conference OpenBio-2022 in Russia's science town of Koltsovo.

The accumulated data made it possible for Gamaleya Research Center to expand the product line and develop Sputnik M, a vaccine for children aged 12-17, as well as produce a nasal version of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was registered on April 1, according to Logunov.

Clinical studies of the nasal vaccine showed a significant increase in antibody titer, the researcher said, adding that the Russian health ministry recommends two doses of the vaccine.

In addition, the research center will soon begin clinical trials of a vaccine against the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the health ministry will allocate additional funding for a limited clinical trial for the development of a vaccine against the BA.5 coronavirus variant, Logunov noted.

At the same time, the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine from getting infected by new strains of COVID-19 has decreased if compared to the original strain, but the level of protection against lethality is still the same, he said.

Sputnik V, a combination vector vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, was registered in Russia in August 2020. Emergency mass-distribution of the vaccine began in December 2020 in Russia and later in such countries as Argentina, Belarus, Hungary and Serbia. As of January, the vaccine was authorized in more than 70 countries around the world.

Related Topics

World Russia Same Argentina Belarus Serbia Hungary January April August December 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

53 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

3 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.