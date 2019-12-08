Over 15,500 People Registered for 2020 General Election in Iran - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) More than 15,500 people have registered as candidates for the February 2020 general election in Iran, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The registration started a week ago and ended this Saturday. Following their registration candidates will be vetted by the Guardian Council of the Constitution, which will determine whether or not they qualify for participation.

"As we have been predicting, the total number of the registered is 15,618 people," Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Aref, the head of the ministry's election headquarters, said, adding that the number might even cross the 16,000 threshold.

The gender split among the registered is 88 percent male and 12 percent female, according to Aref.

General elections in Iran occur every four years, with candidates fighting for one of the 290 parliamentary chairs. The upcoming election is set to take place on February 21, 2020.