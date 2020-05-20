UrduPoint.com
Over 157,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Iraq Since Start Of Pandemic - Health Ministry

Wed 20th May 2020

Over 157,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Iraq Since Start of Pandemic - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Iraq has conducted more than 157,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We have studied 4,441 samples in all the labs of Iraq in the last 24 hours, the total number of studied samples since the disease started spreading in the country is thus at 157,662," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The country's COVID-19 tally increased by 57 to 3,611 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-one of the new cases were registered in Baghdad. The death toll in the country grew by 4 to 131.

On Monday, the Health Ministry declared a two-week quarantine in six districts of Baghdad, as well as the beginning of a large-scale operation to detect new cases of the coronavirus. It comes amid rapid spread of COVID-19 across the city.

