Over 15Mln Children Expected To Face Malnutrition In West, Central Africa In 2020 - UN

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Over 15Mln Children Expected to Face Malnutrition in West, Central Africa in 2020 - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic might intensify acute malnutrition in children in West and Central Africa, with more than 15 million cases predicted in 2020, the World Food Program (WFP) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a joint press release on Friday.

"15.4 million cases of acute malnutrition in children under five years old are expected in 2020 in West and Central Africa if adequate measures are not put in place now," the release said. "This represents a 20 percent increase from earlier estimates, in January 2020."

The coronavirus disease is exacerbating already fragile security contexts in the Sahel region, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal, where before the pandemic, 4.5 million people were expected to suffer from severe malnutrition in 2020, the agencies said. Today, the number has jumped to almost 5.

4 million.

Coupled with armed violence, displacement and household insecurity, COVID-19 containment measures have resulted in additional disruptions in food production, as well as caused the economic decline. This situation has made it more difficult for populations to access food and maintain healthy diets, the release said.

UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said to ensure child survival, it is essential to continue providing lifesaving nutrition services and building of social protection systems, able to respond to shocks and allow access to food, water and hygiene.

"We must work together to improve access to nutritious foods and ensure that there are strong preventive actions that protect children from falling into the vicious trap of malnutrition and sickness," WFP Regional Director Chris Nikoi added.

