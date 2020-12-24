UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Doses Shipped Across US For Immunization Campaign - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

Over 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Doses Shipped Across US for Immunization Campaign - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The US authorities have shipped 15.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines across the United States with up to 5 million more slated for delivery before year end, Gen. Gustave Perna, who is in charge of the distribution campaign, told reporters.

"To date, we have allocated 15.5 million doses of vaccine and we are on track to allocate another 4.5 to 5 million next week which will bring us to 20 million doses of vaccine allocated to America before the end of the year," Perna said during a press briefing.

The United States has authorized two vaccines - produced by Pfizer and Moderna - for an ongoing mass immunization. Each vaccine is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between injections. The Defense Department is in charge of the vaccines' distribution as part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier that at least 1 million Americans received their first doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Trump United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

4 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

5 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

4 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

5 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.