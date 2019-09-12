Over 1.5Mln Europeans Apply to EU Settlement Scheme to Stay in UK Amid Brexit- Home Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) More than 1.5 million people have applied to the European Union Settlement Scheme, under which EU nationals and their relatives can stay in the United Kingdom after it leaves the bloc, the UK Home Office said on Thursday.

"We welcome the EU Settlement Scheme's progress with over 1.5 million people having now applied for the status they need in order to live and work in the UK after Brexit," the statement read.

As of the end of August, more than 1.1 million people were registered, with nearly 300 ,000 new applications received in just one month.

"Over 1.2 million applications had been received from individuals in England, with marked increases also seen in applications from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Complete applications are typically being processed within 1 to 4 days. The highest number of applications came from Polish nationals, with over 60,000 applications in August - more than double the number received in July," the Home Office stated.

It added that whether there would be a Brexit deal or not, the EU nationals could apply until at least December 31, 2020.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest one set for October 31.