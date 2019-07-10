Over 1.5Mln Russians Attended Events of Russia-Japan Cross Year - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) More than 1.5 million Russian nationals attended events that were organized as part of the Russia-Japan cross year, the Japanese Ambassador in Moscow, Toyohisa Kozuki, said.

"More than 600 events were held as part of the cross year, over 1.

5 million Russians participated in them," Kozuki said.

Last May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the opening ceremony of the Russia-Japan cross year following their talks in Moscow.

The aim of the cross year is to strengthen ties between the two nations through a series of events in politics, economy, science as well as culture and art.