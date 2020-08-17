UrduPoint.com
Over 160 Lawyers Urge Boris Johnson To End Assange Extradition Hearings - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Over 160 Lawyers Urge Boris Johnson to End Assange Extradition Hearings - Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A total of 169 judges, lawyers, legal academics and associations have called on the UK government to end extradition hearings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and set him free, an open letter shows.

The letter, dated August 14, is addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the justice, foreign and home secretaries.

"We call on you to act in accordance with national and international law, human rights and the rule of law by bringing an end to the ongoing extradition proceedings and granting Mr. Assange his long overdue freedom - freedom from torture, arbitrary detention and deprivation of liberty, and political persecution," the letter read.

In the 15 pages, the legal practitioners and academics explain that the whistleblower's extradition to the US is illegal, as it puts him at risk of being subjected to an unfair trial, torture or other inhuman treatment, and is based on political charges.

The legal experts voice concerns that the indictment under the Espionage Act violates the right to freedom of the press and the right to know.

The letter also cites the UN rapporteur on torture's report that Assange, who is being kept in the high-security Belmarsh prison, showed "all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including extreme stress, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma."

Finally, the lawyers say that Assange has been denied the right to a fair trial before UK courts. Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, who is overseeing his extradition proceedings, for instance, "has been shown to have financial links to institutions and individuals whose wrongdoings have been exposed by WikiLeaks," the letter said, adding that her colleague, Michael Snow, has also demonstrated a "lack of judicial impartiality and independence."

