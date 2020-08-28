Over 160 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 165 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 105,408, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Friday.

"We have registered 165 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 111 people with symptoms and 54 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by nine to 1,563 people, while more than 95,000 people have recovered.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan reported 168 new coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 830,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.