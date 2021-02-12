Over 160 Russians Detained at Illegal Rallies in Moscow to Be Freed in 2 Days - Observer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than 160 people arrested after unauthorized protests in support of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny in Moscow, will be released from the Sakharovo detention facility within the next two days, Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, said on Friday.

"Today and tomorrow, there will be the most massive release: today, until 23:59 [Moscow time, 20:59 GMT], 64 people will be released, and tomorrow ” 99 people. As of 10:35, the Sakharovo detention facility holds 292 people," Litvinovich wrote on Telegram.

Unauthorized demonstrations swept through Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of now-sentenced Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning.

According to Moscow City Court, 4,908 administrative offense cases have been registered in the capital in connection with the protests so far, including almost 1,000 people sentenced to administrative arrest.

The Kremlin called the organizers of such demonstrations provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."