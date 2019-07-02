UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 160 Terrorists Neutralized In June

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:43 PM

Over 160 terrorists neutralized in June

Turkey has neutralized over 160 terrorists during operations in June, the country's deputy interior minister said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey has neutralized over 160 terrorists during operations in June, the country's deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

Ismail Catakli, also the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said some 166 terrorists were neutralized in June during a monthly briefing at the ministry.

Catakli added that 381 suspects were arrested over their suspected links to terrorist organizations and aiding and abetting them. He also said a total of 649 terrorists were neutralized in the first half of 2019.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Interior Minister Turkey June 2019

Recent Stories

Czech Republic Allows Russian Airlines' Flights Un ..

21 seconds ago

Australian Police Say Arrested 3 Alleged IS Sympat ..

25 seconds ago

US Media Silence on Assange 'Mind Boggling'- Ex- P ..

26 seconds ago

Almost 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

28 seconds ago

No Specific Dates of Maduro's Visit to Russia Yet ..

4 minutes ago

INF, New START Treaties Should Be Expanded - Ex-US ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.