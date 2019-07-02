Over 160 terrorists neutralized in June

Turkey has neutralized over 160 terrorists during operations in June, the country's deputy interior minister said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey has neutralized over 160 terrorists during operations in June, the country's deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

Ismail Catakli, also the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said some 166 terrorists were neutralized in June during a monthly briefing at the ministry.

Catakli added that 381 suspects were arrested over their suspected links to terrorist organizations and aiding and abetting them. He also said a total of 649 terrorists were neutralized in the first half of 2019.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.