(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The final number of participants who will contest in Syria's parliamentary elections scheduled for July 19 has reached 1,658, Nuri Fares, a member of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, told Sputnik on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The final number of participants who will contest in Syria's parliamentary elections scheduled for July 19 has reached 1,658, Nuri Fares, a member of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In mid-March, President Bashar Assad's office said that the elections, initially set to be held on April 13, had been delayed until May 20 as part of preventive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. On May 7, the authorities said that the elections would occur on July 19.

"A number of candidates, who will run for the parliamentary elections, has reached 1,658. This count is final after the withdrawal that took place during the period, set by the election law for all candidates who want to step back from the elections," Fares said, adding that the period is usually held during the week before election day.

At least 7,331 electoral centers will operate across the country, with a number of additional sites being opened in the provinces of Ar Raqqah and Idlib in northwestern Syria to facilitate the campaign process for their residents, if the matter requires, the member added.

"Therefore, the number of [electoral] centers may change," Fares added, noting that the highest number of election sites 1,089 are located in Damascus, followed by Homs with 920. The lowest number 63 in Syria's Idlib.

Among reasons for the refusal to take part in the elections, the judicial committee member said that some participants found themselves unable to conduct an electoral campaign, or prevail over those candidates, who are popular in their areas.

"In addition, parties of the National Unity list [the ruling coalition] ... nominate their representatives, based on the suggestions of their members," the judge said.

Fares has noted that the election turnout is expected to be high, "according to surveys conducted by the Syrian Ministry of Information among citizens."

Polling stations will operate from 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) local time to 7 p.m., and the election period may be extended by five hours or "for one or two hours," in line with decisions made by the local committees.