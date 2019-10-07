Over 1,600 E-cigarettes Seized In Istanbul
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:50 PM
Police seized over 1,600 e-cigarettes and more than 10,000 of their spare parts in Istanbul on October 07, 2019
A total of 1,620 e-cigarettes and their 10,250 spare parts were seized during an operation conducted by the police's anti-smuggling and organized crime branch, a security source said. Two suspects were also detained in the operation and were later released after a judicial process.
