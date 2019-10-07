Over 1,600 e-cigarettes seized in Istanbul

(@FahadShabbir)

Police seized over 1,600 e-cigarettes and more than 10,000 of their spare parts in Istanbul on October 07, 2019

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Police seized over 1,600 e-cigarettes and more than 10,000 of their spare parts in Istanbul on October 07, 2019

A total of 1,620 e-cigarettes and their 10,250 spare parts were seized during an operation conducted by the police's anti-smuggling and organized crime branch, a security source said. Two suspects were also detained in the operation and were later released after a judicial process.

.