Over 1,600 People Evacuated From Kazakhstan To Russia In Past 2 Days - Moscow

Published January 11, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) As many as 1,697 people were flown from Kazakhstan to Russia on Monday and on Sunday including Russian, Hungarian, Austrian citizens and Kazakh students studying in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On January 10, 250 people arrived in Moscow by military transport aircraft of the defense ministry from Almaty and Nur-Sultan, (which are) Russian, Hungarian (six), Austrian (five) citizens, and Kazakh students of Russian universities," Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram-channel. "A total of 1,697 people were evacuated on January 9 and 10.

"

On Saturday, the crisis center said that it had received "several hundred requests for evacuation" from Russian nationals in Kazakhstan.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan earlier in the month over a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. After violence followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control and help eliminate "the terrorist threat."

On Friday, Tokayev said that the peaceful demands of citizens were heard.

