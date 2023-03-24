UrduPoint.com

Over 1.600 People Evacuated In Eastern Spain Due To Wildfires - Reports

Published March 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Over 1,600 residents from the eastern Spanish provinces of Castellon and Teruel have been evacuated due to wildfires as about 2,470 acres are burning, media reported on Friday.

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of people from nine towns in Castellon in the northern part of the Valencian Community and two towns in the neighboring province of Teruel, Spanish newspaper 20minutos reported.

President of the Valencian government Ximo Puig said that 400 firefighters would be working hard all night long to stop the spread of fire, adding that 18 aircraft would join the rescuers in the morning if the weather permits, as cited in the report.

The report said that the Valencian authorities also appealed to a special military unit for emergency situations, which mobilized 74 military personnel, 19 cars and 12 fire trucks to fight the fire.

The region's interior ministry chief, Salvador Almenar, said that the fires were caused by the absence of rain for two months.

