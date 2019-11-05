Over 1,600 People Remain Hospitalized Amid Nationwide Chile Protests - Rights Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) As many as 1,659 people have been wounded and currently remain in hospitals after almost three weeks of massive unrest in Chile, the country's National Human Rights Institute said, adding that over half of those injured have gunshot wounds.

"The data is collected directly by the National Institute of Human Rights in the course of monitoring the rallies, police stations and hospitals from October 17 to 12.00 November 4 [15:00 GMT]," the organization wrote on Twitter.

According to the National Human Rights Institute, 595 people have gunshot wounds, while 127 have eye injuries.

The watchdog said that 4,364 protesters, including 670 women and 479 minors, were detained.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 19 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

The country's authorities have since proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. They have also introduced a curfew in a number of cities, yet protesters frequently defy it.