Over 1,600 Scheduled Flights Canceled in US as Snow Storm Looms - FlightAware

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A total of 1,634 domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled due to the snow storm that is expected to hit the central and northeastern parts of the United States in the morning hours, American flight tracker FlightAware has shown.

Over 1,200 flights scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled and more than 100 have been delayed.

The US National Weather Service said that "ongoing significant winter storm will impact much of the central and northeastern US through Thursday morning.

" The snowstorm is forecast to bring heavy snows, sleet, freezing rains and temperatures below freezing, which may disrupt power supplies.

The service also warned of excessive rainfall, which may result in flash flooding in some parts of the country.

The US has already experienced heavy snowstorms over the weekend. Nearly 6,000 US flights have been canceled across the weekend, thousands of people experienced power cuts and chaos on roads.